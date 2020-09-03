Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Idaho Gov. Little signs ESGR Statement of Support [Image 5 of 7]

    Idaho Gov. Little signs ESGR Statement of Support

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Idaho National Guard

    Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a Statement of Support on March 9 at the Idaho State Capitol, for the National Guard and Reserve on behalf of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, recognizing the Idaho National Guard and Reserve are essential to the strength of our Nation and the well-being of our communities. "It doesn't matter whether we are in a time of war or a time of peace, sending the message of employer support to both our Guard and Reserve units is very important," said Gov. Little. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 20:18
    Photo ID: 6133085
    VIRIN: 200309-Z-AY311-0171
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Gov. Little signs ESGR Statement of Support [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho Gov. Little signs ESGR Statement of Support
    Idaho Gov. Little signs ESGR Statement of Support
    Idaho Gov. Little signs ESGR Statement of Support
    Idaho Gov. Little signs ESGR Statement of Support
    Idaho Gov. Little signs ESGR Statement of Support
    Idaho Gov. Little signs ESGR Statement of Support
    Idaho Gov. Little signs ESGR Statement of Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ESGR
    Boise
    Idaho
    National Guard
    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho State Capitol
    Governor Brad Little
    Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT