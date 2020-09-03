Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a Statement of Support on March 9 at the Idaho State Capitol, for the National Guard and Reserve on behalf of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, recognizing the Idaho National Guard and Reserve are essential to the strength of our Nation and the well-being of our communities. "It doesn't matter whether we are in a time of war or a time of peace, sending the message of employer support to both our Guard and Reserve units is very important," said Gov. Little. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 20:18 Photo ID: 6133083 VIRIN: 200309-Z-AY311-0169 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 3 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Idaho Gov. Little signs ESGR Statement of Support [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.