Imagery Available: Coast Guard seeks help to identify owner of adrift kayak off Makaha Beach Park, Oahu

The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a kayak found a mile off Makaha Beach Park, Oahu, March 9, 2020.Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

