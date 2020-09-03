Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Imagery Available: Coast Guard seeks help to identify owner of adrift kayak off Makaha Beach Park, Oahu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a kayak found a mile off Makaha Beach Park, Oahu, March 9, 2020.Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Imagery Available: Coast Guard seeks help to identify owner of adrift kayak off Makaha Beach Park, Oahu, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

