    Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Treasure Island, Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Saint Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-medium law enforcement crew, along with Coast Guard investigating officers terminate the voyage of a 50-foot uninspected passenger vessel with eight passengers for hire March 9, 2020 near Treasure Island, Florida. Uninspected passenger vessels are only permitted by Coast Guard regulations to carry six passengers for hire with a master who holds a Merchant Mariner Credential. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 18:18
    Photo ID: 6132984
    VIRIN: 200309-G-MQ432-253
    Resolution: 4032x2688
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Treasure Island, Florida [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Naples, Florida
    TAGS

    Florida
    illegal charter

