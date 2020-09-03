A Coast Guard Station Saint Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-medium law enforcement crew, along with Coast Guard investigating officers terminate the voyage of a 50-foot uninspected passenger vessel with eight passengers for hire March 9, 2020 near Treasure Island, Florida. Uninspected passenger vessels are only permitted by Coast Guard regulations to carry six passengers for hire with a master who holds a Merchant Mariner Credential. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)
|03.09.2020
|03.09.2020 18:18
|6132984
|200309-G-MQ432-253
|4032x2688
|4.09 MB
|FL, US
|2
|0
|0
This work, Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Treasure Island, Florida, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS
