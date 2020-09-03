Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper meets with the DoD Advanced Professional Executive (APEX) Senior Executive Services (SES) Orientation, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 9, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6132918
|VIRIN:
|200309-D-BN624-0001
|Resolution:
|4814x3439
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Esper Meets with APEX SES Orientation, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT