    Esper Meets with APEX SES Orientation

    Esper Meets with APEX SES Orientation

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper meets with the DoD Advanced Professional Executive (APEX) Senior Executive Services (SES) Orientation, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 9, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Esper Meets with APEX SES Orientation, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mark T. Esper
    APEX SES Orientation

