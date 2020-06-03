Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing leadership supports AFAF

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Scott P. Weyermuller, 2nd Bomb Wing vice commander, poses with an Air Force Assistance Fund poster at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. March 6, 2020. The AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for charities that provide support to Air Force active duty service members and their families, retirees, and reserve and guard members in need.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:34
    Photo ID: 6132917
    VIRIN: 200306-F-LC363-1001
    Resolution: 3511x2809
    Size: 751.33 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing leadership supports AFAF, by Amn Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colonel
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    AFAF
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Air Force Assisstance Fund

