U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School, Class 20-3, D Flight, at the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center, March 9, 2020, on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 13:55
|Photo ID:
|6132617
|VIRIN:
|200309-Z-SM234-022
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|841.93 KB
|Location:
|MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ALS 20-3 flight photo [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT