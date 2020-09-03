Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ALS 20-3 flight photo [Image 2 of 6]

    ALS 20-3 flight photo

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School, Class 20-3, C Flight, at the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center, March 9, 2020, on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 13:55
    Photo ID: 6132615
    VIRIN: 200309-Z-SM234-021
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 845.33 KB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS 20-3 flight photo [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ALS 20-3 flight photo
    ALS 20-3 flight photo
    ALS 20-3 flight photo
    ALS 20-3 flight photo
    ALS 20-3 flight photo
    ALS 20-3 flight photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    TEC
    Air Force
    NCOA
    EPME
    ALS
    Lankford Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT