A student from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School who is in the Special Operations Combat Medic Course watches a monitor as he works alongside a physician as they intubate a patient in the emergency department of Cooper Trauma Center in Camden, New Jersey January 6, 2020. The Soldiers attending the course underwent intensive training at the trauma level-1 hospital that will allow them to specialize in trauma management, infectious diseases, cardiac life support and surgical procedures in order to provide medical care while deployed to remote and austire locations throughout the world. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 13:29 Photo ID: 6132545 VIRIN: 200106-A-OP908-792 Resolution: 4200x2895 Size: 7.61 MB Location: CAMDEN, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Operations Combat Medics Tested During Trauma Training [Image 19 of 19], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.