    Commissaries support their military communities during coronavirus outbreak

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Defense Commissary Agency

    The Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Commissary set up a “Be Germ free” product display for customers responding to the coronavirus outbreak concerns. The Defense Commissary Agency is ramping up supplies of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes to its stores, especially to stores overseas. (Photo courtesy of Kirtland Commissary)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commissaries support their military communities during coronavirus outbreak, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Commissary Agency
    military commissaries
    coronavirus

