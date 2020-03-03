The Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Commissary set up a “Be Germ free” product display for customers responding to the coronavirus outbreak concerns. The Defense Commissary Agency is ramping up supplies of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes to its stores, especially to stores overseas. (Photo courtesy of Kirtland Commissary)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 11:41
|Photo ID:
|6132355
|VIRIN:
|200309-O-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|2016x1118
|Size:
|745.12 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commissaries support their military communities during coronavirus outbreak, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commissaries support their military communities during coronavirus outbreak
LEAVE A COMMENT