Commissaries support their military communities during coronavirus outbreak

The Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Commissary set up a “Be Germ free” product display for customers responding to the coronavirus outbreak concerns. The Defense Commissary Agency is ramping up supplies of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes to its stores, especially to stores overseas. (Photo courtesy of Kirtland Commissary)

Date Taken: 03.03.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 Location: FORT LEE, VA, US