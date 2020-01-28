Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Murray visits Beale [Image 7 of 7]

    Brig. Gen. Murray visits Beale

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2020

    Photo by Airman Jason Cochran 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Paul J. Murray, Air Combat Command inspector general, in a chase car on Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan. 28, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 11:50
    Photo ID: 6132346
    VIRIN: 200128-F-BW249-1060
    Resolution: 4448x2965
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Murray visits Beale [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

