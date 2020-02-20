200220-N-KU391-2003

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2020) - Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Guadalupe Gobellanancota requests wind speed and direction from debark during a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) launch aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Feb. 20, 2020. Iwo Jima is underway conducting a well deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua D. Petrosino/ Released)

