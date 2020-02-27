Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bert Feltner, AH-64 Apache Helicopter pilot; A Co., 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, makes final checks during maintenance on the helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 27, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 06:59
|Photo ID:
|6132093
|VIRIN:
|200227-A-IY962-0015
|Resolution:
|6934x4628
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Katterbach Army Airfield [Image 5 of 5], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT