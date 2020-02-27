Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Katterbach Army Airfield

    Katterbach Army Airfield

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    02.27.2020

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bert Feltner, AH-64 Apache Helicopter pilot; A Co., 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, makes final checks during maintenance on the helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 27, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 06:59
    Photo ID: 6132093
    VIRIN: 200227-A-IY962-0015
    Resolution: 6934x4628
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    This work, Katterbach Army Airfield [Image 5 of 5], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

