    Katterbach Army Airfield [Image 3 of 5]

    Katterbach Army Airfield

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    02.27.2020

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Apache Helicopter crewmember preflights his aircraft on the flight line at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 27, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 06:59
    Photo ID: 6132091
    VIRIN: 200227-A-IY962-0012
    Resolution: 5715x3814
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Katterbach Army Airfield [Image 5 of 5], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

