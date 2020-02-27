Assigned to A. Co., 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, this AH-64D Apache Longbow Attack Helicopter, sits inside an aircraft maintenance hangar during repairs at Katterbach Army Airfield, Feb. 27, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 06:58
|Photo ID:
|6132089
|VIRIN:
|200227-A-IY962-0010
|Resolution:
|4182x2788
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Katterbach Army Airfield [Image 5 of 5], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT