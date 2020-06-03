Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Memorandum of Partnership signing [Image 5 of 5]

    Memorandum of Partnership signing

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli (right), commanding general of U.S Army Europe, USAREUR, and Lt. Gen. Vincent Guionie (left), commander of French Land Forces, CFT, shake hands after signing a memorandum of partnership at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany Mar. 7, 2020. The purpose of the memorandum is to establish a unit partnership program between USAREUR and CFT. The supporting partnership will primarily involve interoperability events, support NATO transformation and help maintain good personal and professional relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Ismael Ortega)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 06:17
    Photo ID: 6132082
    VIRIN: 200306-A-RD023-0009
    Resolution: 4614x3691
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorandum of Partnership signing [Image 5 of 5], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memorandum of Partnership signing
    Memorandum of Partnership signing
    Memorandum of Partnership signing
    Memorandum of Partnership signing
    Memorandum of Partnership signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    signing ceremony
    USAREUR
    TSAE
    Strong Europe
    7ATC
    Lt. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli
    Lt. Gen. Vincent Guionie
    French Land Forces
    memorandum of partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT