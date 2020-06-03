Memorandum of Partnership signing

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli (right), commanding general of U.S Army Europe, USAREUR, and Lt. Gen. Vincent Guionie (left), commander of French Land Forces, CFT, sign a memorandum of partnership at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany Mar. 7, 2020. The purpose of the memorandum is to establish a unit partnership program between USAREUR and CFT. The supporting partnership will primarily involve interoperability events, support NATO transformation and help maintain good personal and professional relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Ismael Ortega)

