U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a 3-mile hike using snowshoes during cold-weather training near Bjerkvik, Norway, March 8, 2020. Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaiah Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 06:33 Photo ID: 6132071 VIRIN: 200308-M-TU241-1302 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 796.23 KB Location: NO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LE Bn Marines brave the cold [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Isaiah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.