U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a 3-mile hike using snowshoes during cold-weather training near Bjerkvik, Norway, March 8, 2020. Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaiah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 06:33
|Photo ID:
|6132071
|VIRIN:
|200308-M-TU241-1302
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|796.23 KB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LE Bn Marines brave the cold [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Isaiah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT