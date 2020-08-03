Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LE Bn Marines brave the cold [Image 6 of 6]

    LE Bn Marines brave the cold

    NORWAY

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Isaiah Campbell 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a 3-mile hike using snowshoes during cold-weather training near Bjerkvik, Norway, March 8, 2020. Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaiah Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 06:33
    Photo ID: 6132071
    VIRIN: 200308-M-TU241-1302
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 796.23 KB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LE Bn Marines brave the cold [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Isaiah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LE Bn Marines brave the cold
    LE Bn Marines brave the cold
    LE Bn Marines brave the cold
    LE Bn Marines brave the cold
    LE Bn Marines brave the cold
    LE Bn Marines brave the cold

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    hike
    Norway
    Cold Response
    Law Enforcement Battalion
    cold-weather training
    snowshoe
    2nd LE Bn
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group
    CR20

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT