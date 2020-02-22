Soldiers of the 595th Transportation Brigade stretch in preparation to participate in a diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Croker)
This work, 595th Prepares for Diagnostic ACFT [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
