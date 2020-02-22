Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    595th Prepares for Diagnostic ACFT [Image 3 of 3]

    595th Prepares for Diagnostic ACFT

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.22.2020

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    595th Transportation Brigade

    Soldiers of the 595th Transportation Brigade stretch in preparation to participate in a diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Croker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 05:42
    Photo ID: 6132022
    VIRIN: 200222-A-VN697-840
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 595th Prepares for Diagnostic ACFT [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    595th Prepares for Diagnostic ACFT
    595th Prepares for Diagnostic ACFT
    595th Prepares for Diagnostic ACFT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fitness
    595th Transportation Brigade
    Desert Knights
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT