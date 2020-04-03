200304-N-TI693-1127



INDIAN OCEAN (March 4, 2020) - Damage Controlman 3rd Class Maurice Cossy, left, Lt. j.g. Paris Smith, middle, and Damage Controlman Fireman Brian Bravo assemble a P-100 de-watering pump during damage control training aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), March 4, 2020. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 01:08 Photo ID: 6131916 VIRIN: 200304-N-TI693-1127 Resolution: 4069x2906 Size: 809.3 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.