INDIAN OCEAN (March 4, 2020) - Lt. j.g. Paris Smith, left, the ordnance officer aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) starts a P-100 de-watering pump during a damage control training session held by Damage Controlman 3rd Class Maurice Cossy, March 4, 2020. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV)

