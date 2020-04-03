Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200304-N-TI693-1029

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 4, 2020) - Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Travis Rousseau shines the ceremonial ship’s bell aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), March 4, 2020. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

