INDIAN OCEAN (March 4, 2020) - Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Travis Rousseau shines the ceremonial ship’s bell aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), March 4, 2020. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV)

