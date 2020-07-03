Airmen compete for food service award

David Richmond (right), an evaluator from the National Restaurant Association, speaks with an Airman from the 139th Services Flight at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 7, 2020. The unit was being evaluated for the Air National Guard’s Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Disney Award. The award is given to a unit for their outstanding performance in overall dining facility experience and food service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

