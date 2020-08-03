Master Sgt. Curt Sletmoe, 119th Wing, processes unit members through urinalisis screening during a unit training assembly at the N.D. Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 8, 2020. [U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Nathanael Baardson]
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 12:18
|Photo ID:
|6131237
|VIRIN:
|200308-Z-DT469-1001
|Resolution:
|3982x2842
|Size:
|7.31 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 119th Wing members participate in urinalysis, by SSgt Than Baardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
