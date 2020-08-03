Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    119th Wing members participate in urinalysis

    119th Wing members participate in urinalysis

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Than Baardson 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Master Sgt. Curt Sletmoe, 119th Wing, processes unit members through urinalisis screening during a unit training assembly at the N.D. Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 8, 2020. [U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Nathanael Baardson]

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 12:18
    Photo ID: 6131237
    VIRIN: 200308-Z-DT469-1001
    Resolution: 3982x2842
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing members participate in urinalysis, by SSgt Than Baardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    testing
    ANG
    drug test
    Fargo
    NDANG
    119 Wing
    urinalisis

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT