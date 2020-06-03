Military History Detachments Participate in Professional Development in History Museum

Army Maj. Christopher J. Pederson, commander of U.S. Army Reserve 49th Military History Detachment out of Arlington Heights, Illinois, views an Army manual written Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben carefully held by Paul W. Grasmehr, a reference coordinator for the Pritzker Military Museum and Library in Chicago, Illinois, March 6, 2020. The only U.S. Army manual available from the revolutionary war until the war of 1812. Grasmehr was able to provide personal knowledge on why collecting historical documents and materials are essential and how this can improve the History Detachment’s overall capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

Date Taken: 03.06.2020