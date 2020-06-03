Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military History Detachments Participate in Professional Development in History Museum

    Military History Detachments Participate in Professional Development in History Museum

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Carlos Garcia 

    48th Military History Detachment

    Army Maj. Christopher J. Pederson, commander of U.S. Army Reserve 49th Military History Detachment out of Arlington Heights, Illinois, views an Army manual written Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben carefully held by Paul W. Grasmehr, a reference coordinator for the Pritzker Military Museum and Library in Chicago, Illinois, March 6, 2020. The only U.S. Army manual available from the revolutionary war until the war of 1812. Grasmehr was able to provide personal knowledge on why collecting historical documents and materials are essential and how this can improve the History Detachment’s overall capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 12:41
    Photo ID: 6131232
    VIRIN: 200306-A-NN993-0077
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: EAU CLAIRE, WI, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military History Detachments Participate in Professional Development in History Museum, by SGT Carlos Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    48th Military History Detachment
    88th Readiness Division
    88th RD
    49th MHD
    49th Military History Detachment
    48th MHD
    History Detachment
    318th TPASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT