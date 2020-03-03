200303-N-PG340-1018 OKINAWA, Japan (March 3, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Neil Kenefick, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, scans quality control reports from the project sites on board Camp Shields, Okinawa. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 22:46 Photo ID: 6130816 VIRIN: 200303-N-PG340-1018 Resolution: 4268x2841 Size: 1.45 MB Location: OKINAWA, AICHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-5's Operations Department Supporting Seabees [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.