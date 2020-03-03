NMCB-5's Administrative Department supporting their Seabees

200303-N-PG340-1013 OKINAWA, Japan (March 3, 2020) Yeoman 3rd Class Mario Trujillo, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, prepares for the upcoming advancement exams on board Camp Shields, Okinawa. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

