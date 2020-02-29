Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on board Camp Shields [Image 11 of 11]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on board Camp Shields

    OKINAWA, AICHI, JAPAN

    02.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200229-N-PG340-1513 OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 29, 2019) Logistics Specialist Seaman Gunner Anthoney, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, trains on tactics and maneuvering on board Camp Shields, Okinawa. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on board Camp Shields [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Camp Shields
    Indo-Pacific region

