U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on board Camp Shields

200229-N-PG340-1038 OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 29, 2020) U.S. Navy Seabees, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, train on weapons with Conflict Kinetics’ simulated training system on board Camp Shields, Okinawa. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

