U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on board Camp Shields

200229-N-PG340-1489 OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 29, 2019) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Jarrett Amado (right) teaches Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sarah Daly (second left), Hospitalman Xavier Lazaro (second right), and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Vinzon, all deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, tactics and maneuvering on board Camp Shields, Okinawa. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

Date Taken: 02.29.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 Location: OKINAWA, AICHI, JP