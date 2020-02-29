U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on board Camp Shields

200229-N-PG340-1314 OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 29, 2020) Equipment Operator 1st Class Matthew Beckham, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, gives tactics and maneuvering training to fellow U.S. Navy Seabees on board Camp Shields, Okinawa. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

