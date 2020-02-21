Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Border District Tucson 2 ongoing construction efforts

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    Looking west, barrier on left receding into background. The Tucson 2 project spans five miles, near Ajo AZ, February 22, 2020. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District is providing contracting services, including design and construction oversight, of Department of Defense-funded Southwest border barrier projects in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas at the direction of the Administration and at the request of Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection. (no one in this image crossed the international border)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 19:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Border District Tucson 2 ongoing construction efforts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    border
    Barrier
    Customs and Border Protection
    Department of Homeland Security
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    U.S. Border Patrol
    El Paso 1
    South Pacific Border District

