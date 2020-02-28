Crews place concrete into a trench that will secure a 30-foot bollard barrier panel at Heading Two at the El Centro 1 border barrier location, El Centro, California, Feb. 28, 2020. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security’s request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under the Title 10, section 284 of the U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (Some personnel and corporate identifiable markings have been masked for privacy reasons. No one in this image crossed the international border.)

