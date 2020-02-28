Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Crews install a three-ton, 30-foot bollard barrier panel at Heading Two at the El Centro 1 border barrier location

    Crews install a three-ton, 30-foot bollard barrier panel at Heading Two at the El Centro 1 border barrier location

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Photo by James Woods 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    Crews install a three-ton, 30-foot bollard barrier panel at Heading Two at the El Centro 1 border barrier location, El Centro, California, Feb. 28, 2020. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security’s request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under the Title 10, section 284 of the U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (Some personnel and corporate identifiable markings have been masked for privacy reasons. No one in this image crossed the international border.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 19:16
    Photo ID: 6130748
    VIRIN: 200228-A-NJ924-0208
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crews install a three-ton, 30-foot bollard barrier panel at Heading Two at the El Centro 1 border barrier location, by James Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    CBP
    Border Barrier
    Border Wall
    South Pacific Border District

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT