    178th Airman showcases physical fitness at Arnold Sports Festival`

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Tateman 

    178th Wing

    Staff Sgt. Amanda Wilson (third from left), a chaplain assistant with the 178th Wing, competes in the Figure Division at the Arnold Sports Festival, March 5, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Wilson focused on physical fitness and healthy eating for nearly ten months to prepare for this competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Tateman)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 15:22
    Photo ID: 6130661
    VIRIN: 200305-Z-AW513-1139
    Resolution: 6552x4372
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 178th Airman showcases physical fitness at Arnold Sports Festival`, by SSgt Zachary Tateman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dedication
    commitment
    fitness
    competition
    Airman
    readiness
    Ohio Air National Guard
    Arnold Sports Festival
    figure
    pictorial
    3N0X6

