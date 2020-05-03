Staff Sgt. Amanda Wilson (third from left), a chaplain assistant with the 178th Wing, competes in the Figure Division at the Arnold Sports Festival, March 5, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Wilson focused on physical fitness and healthy eating for nearly ten months to prepare for this competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Tateman)

Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 Photo ID: 6130661 Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US This work, 178th Airman showcases physical fitness at Arnold Sports Festival, by SSgt Zachary Tateman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.