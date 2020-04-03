The U.S. Army Europe Rock Band performs as a part of their European Goodwill Tour in Drawsko Pomorskie on March 4, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cody Wolfgang Kellum)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 10:55
|Photo ID:
|6130499
|VIRIN:
|200304-Z-HZ863-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAREUR Rock Band performs in Drawsko Pomorskie, by SPC Cody Kellum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT