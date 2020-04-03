Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR Rock Band performs in Drawsko Pomorskie

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Spc. Cody Kellum 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army Europe Rock Band performs as a part of their European Goodwill Tour in Drawsko Pomorskie on March 4, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cody Wolfgang Kellum)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 10:55
    NATO
    Europe
    Poland
    1ID
    EUCOM
    Military
    USArmy
    Drawsko
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    1stInfantryDivision
    DefenderEurope
    Defender20

