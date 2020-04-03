Area Support Group-Jordan partners with Zarqa Civil Defence Department for emergency response training

1st Lt. Hammad Hassan Khawaldeh of the Zarqa Civil Defence Department leads emergency response during a training event at the Joint Training Center Wednesday. The CDD and Area Support Group-Jordan partnered on the event with coordination from the Jordan Armed Forces. U.S. Soldiers are in Jordan to conduct partnership training with the JAF and other Jordanian partners. The U.S. has a long-standing partnership with Jordan in regards to joint training that has endured over multiple administrations.

Date Taken: 03.04.2020