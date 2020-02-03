200302-N-CJ510-0186 BLACK SEA (March 2, 2020) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) gather on the flight deck for an all hands call, March 2, 2020. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 04:59 Photo ID: 6130424 VIRIN: 200302-N-CJ510-0186 Resolution: 4640x3088 Size: 737.95 KB Location: BLACK SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, all hands call [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.