200302-N-CJ510-0103 BLACK SEA (March 2, 2020) – Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Dane Garman fires a 9mm pistol during a live fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), March 2, 2020. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 04:59
|Photo ID:
|6130423
|VIRIN:
|200302-N-CJ510-0103
|Resolution:
|3088x4640
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|BLACK SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, live fire exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
