    BLACK SEA

    03.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200302-N-CJ510-0074 BLACK SEA (March 2, 2020) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Max Ducharme gives commands to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) during a live fire exercise, March 2, 2020. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 04:59
    Photo ID: 6130421
    VIRIN: 200302-N-CJ510-0074
    Resolution: 3760x2686
    Size: 616.17 KB
    Location: BLACK SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, live fire exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6th Fleet
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    patrol 9

