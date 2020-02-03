200302-N-CJ510-0074 BLACK SEA (March 2, 2020) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Max Ducharme gives commands to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) during a live fire exercise, March 2, 2020. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

