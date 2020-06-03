Royal Thai Army soldiers from the Long Range Recon Patrol show off different snakes inhabiting Thailand in a training to soldiers of 2-35 “Cacti” Infantry Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and other Royal Thai Army soldiers during the Hanuman Guardian Exercise on March 6, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. to our long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 04:01 Photo ID: 6130403 VIRIN: 200306-A-UH335-2005 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 11.87 MB Location: KORAT, TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HG20 Snake Familiarization [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.