    Barbara Mathews becomes an Honorary Marine [Image 1 of 4]

    Barbara Mathews becomes an Honorary Marine

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Kirk 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William M. Jurney, commanding general, 3d Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Barbara Mathews and Service members and guests during an Honorary Marine ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 6, 2020. The Honorary Marine title is designed to reinforce the special bond between the American people and the Marine Corps by recognizing individuals in the civilian community who have made extraordinary contributions to the Marine Corps. Mathews earn this prestigious honor for volunteering over 10 years of her personal time, talents and money capturing photo and video of hundreds of Marine Corps ceremonies, including memorials and special events surrounding the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Kirk)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 21:56
    Photo ID: 6130280
    VIRIN: 200306-M-RA909-1018
    Resolution: 4266x2844
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barbara Mathews becomes an Honorary Marine [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Matthew Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    3rd Marine Division
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Hawaii
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations
    Project Power
    Produce Readiness
    Promote Resiliency
    Superior Installation for Warfighters

