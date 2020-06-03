Barbara Mathews becomes an Honorary Marine

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William M. Jurney, commanding general, 3d Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Barbara Mathews and Service members and guests during an Honorary Marine ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 6, 2020. The Honorary Marine title is designed to reinforce the special bond between the American people and the Marine Corps by recognizing individuals in the civilian community who have made extraordinary contributions to the Marine Corps. Mathews earn this prestigious honor for volunteering over 10 years of her personal time, talents and money capturing photo and video of hundreds of Marine Corps ceremonies, including memorials and special events surrounding the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Kirk)

