    Coast Guard Seventeenth District Rear Admiral celebrates 35th year of service

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Schofield 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Rear Adm. Matthew T. Bell, Jr., the 17th District commander, poses for a photo in his office at the Juneau Federal Building, Juneau, Alaska, March 5, 2020. To date, Bell has honorably served 35 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Schofield.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 13:48
    Photo ID: 6129564
    VIRIN: 200305-G-G0217-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1800
    Size: 847.92 KB
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Seventeenth District Rear Admiral celebrates 35th year of service, by CPO Matthew Schofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Juneau
    District 17 Commander
    RADM Matthew Bell
    RADM Bell 35th USCG Anniversary

