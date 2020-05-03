Coast Guard Rear Adm. Matthew T. Bell, Jr., the 17th District commander, poses for a photo in his office at the Juneau Federal Building, Juneau, Alaska, March 5, 2020. To date, Bell has honorably served 35 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Schofield.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.06.2020 13:48 Photo ID: 6129564 VIRIN: 200305-G-G0217-1001 Resolution: 1800x1800 Size: 847.92 KB Location: JUNEAU, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Seventeenth District Rear Admiral celebrates 35th year of service, by CPO Matthew Schofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.