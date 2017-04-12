171204-N-QN175-103
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 4, 2017) Personnel Specialist Seaman Michael Martin of Waldorf Md., logs ticket sale information in the jet shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartez Williams)
