    171204-N-QN175-090 [Image 3 of 12]

    171204-N-QN175-090

    PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    171204-N-QN175-090
    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 4, 2017) Air Traffic Controller Airman Austin Ratcliffe of New Smyrna, Fla., chips the deck of the aircraft intermediate maintenance tunnel aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartez Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 07:46
    Photo ID: 4000175
    VIRIN: 171204-N-QN175-090
    Resolution: 4740x2318
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171204-N-QN175-090 [Image 1 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    OFRP

