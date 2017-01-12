171201-N-QN175-024

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 1, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Duke Nguyen of Rook Hill, S.C., gives Master-at-Arms 1st Class Juan Morrobel of Bridgeport, Conn., a tooth cleaning in dental aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartez Williams)

