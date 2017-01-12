171201-N-QN175-015

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 1, 2017) Sailors serve coffee on the mess decks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartez Williams)

Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171201-N-QN175-015 [Image 1 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.