More than 100 army wounded warriors stand in formation in front of Fort Benning’s famed “Building Four” during the opening ceremony of the Regional Health Command-Atlantic Warrior Games Regional Trials, December 4, 2018. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Luksan)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2017 07:45
|Photo ID:
|4000166
|VIRIN:
|171204-A-ZZ999-0004
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ready, set, go – Regional Health Command-Atlantic Regional Warrior Games Trials begins, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready, set, go – Regional Health Command-Atlantic Regional Warrior Games Trials begins
LEAVE A COMMENT