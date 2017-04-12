(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ready, set, go – Regional Health Command-Atlantic Regional Warrior Games Trials begins

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    More than 100 army wounded warriors stand in formation in front of Fort Benning’s famed “Building Four” during the opening ceremony of the Regional Health Command-Atlantic Warrior Games Regional Trials, December 4, 2018. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Luksan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, set, go – Regional Health Command-Atlantic Regional Warrior Games Trials begins, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

