171127-N-OX360-013

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 27, 2017) Airman Mathew Hollinger, from Mount Wolf, Pa., cleans the inside components of a shiv aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Norket)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2017 Date Posted: 12.05.2017 07:46 Photo ID: 4000158 VIRIN: 171127-N-OX360-013 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.1 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171127-N-OX360-013 [Image 1 of 12], by PO3 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.