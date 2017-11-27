171127-N-LN243-016

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 27, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alyssa Spencer, from Baltimore, prepares to give Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Alexus Holloway, from Baltimore, an X-ray aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Marques Franklin)

